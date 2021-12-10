COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is now the second-highest paid coordinator in college football after he agreed to a four-year deal worth $1.9 million in base salary.

Only Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko makes more at $2.1 million, per USA Today.

Previously, Clemson defensive coordinator Brett Venables and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott made more, but both coaches recently took head coaching jobs at Oklahoma and Virginia, respectively.

OSU coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that Knowles, who had been the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, would take on that same role in Columbus starting in 2022.

Oklahoma and Venables recently hired former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to serve the same role at OU and former Clemson linebackers coach Ted Roof to be the defensive coordinator for the Sooners. Neither of their salaries have been made public as of Friday, Dec. 10.

Incentives for Knowles include:

Big Ten East Division champion or co-champion (8.5% of base salary)

Winner of Big Ten Championship game (4.25% of base salary)

College Football Playoff Bowl Game appearance (17% of base salary)

CFP semi-final appearance (21.25% of base salary)

CFP championship appearance (25% of base salary)