COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles spoke with members of the media for the first time Monday, Jan. 31. Knowles was named OSU’s defensive coordinator on Dec. 7.

“For someone who’s worked his way up in the profession, it’s really, for me, the culmination of a professional dream to get to Ohio State and to be with the best in the business,” Knowles said.

Coming off an 11-2 season in which the Buckeyes lost to Michigan and failed to make the College Football Playoff, Day made several coaching moves. Gone are defensive assistants Matt Barnes, Kerry Coombs and Al Washington, and offensive assistant Greg Studrawa.

To replace them, Day hired Knowles, safeties coach Perry Eliano, secondary coach/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and associate head coach for offense/offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Knowles comes to the Buckeyes from Oklahoma State, Perry from Cincinnati, Walton from the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and Frye from UCLA.

In evaluating who might play in the upcoming season, Knowles said more factors will be involved than just watching game film from 2021.

“You don’t do guys justice I think by just watching the video. You get some things out of it but you’ve got to get to know them and kind of feel what they’ve been through and how they were trained and some of the things that they had to deal with,” Knowles said.

Knowles was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State for four years and built the unit to one of the best in the country during the 2021 season. Last year, the Cowboys ranked No. 3 in total defense (278.4 yards per game) and No. 8 in scoring defense (16.77). But Knowles acknowledged he doesn’t have four years to turn the Buckeyes’ defense around.

“There is a lot of pressure,” Knowles said. “It’s not lost on me that I don’t have four years here. This program is ready to win every single game right now and we have to get the defense to that level.”

He got Oklahoma State’s defense close to a national championship level in 2021 as the Cowboys were a few inches short from winning the Big 12 Championship game and more likely than not earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. He thinks the Buckeyes’ defense is close to performing at that level as well.

“From what I’ve seen, I don’t think we’re far off. I think the guys that were here were good coaches,” Knowles said. “We can gain a lot just through the presentation, being systematic, having answers, having variety, so that the offense doesn’t know exactly what to expect.”

One of the anchors on Ohio State’s defense next season will be transfer safety Tanner McCalister who followed Knowles from Oklahoma State.

“Tanner was already a coach on the field and he’ll be more so here at Ohio State because he’s been with me. We’ve been through the wars together. He understands me,” Knowles said. “He’ll be a great professional someday. I’m glad he’s going to spend the year with us though.”