COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A battle between two of the best defenses in college football is currently being won by Ohio State.

The Buckeyes defense did not allow a touchdown to Penn State in the first half as OSU leads the Nittany Lions 10-6. Penn State is 0-for 7 on third down and have settled for two field goals of 40 and 41 yards.

Ohio State’s defense is playing without cornerback Denzel Burke but freshman Jermaine Mathews and junior Jordan Hancock are playing well in his place. Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar is just 6-of-17 for 91 yards. The Nittany Lions are averaging five yards per carry but have not been able to take advantage on third-and-short scenarios to keep the chains moving.

On the other side, Penn State lost defensive end Chop Robinson who went down for several minutes before being helped off the field. Robinson is a projected first-round draft pick and an integral part of Penn State’s defense.