COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten began naming its winners and honorees Tuesday for the 2022 season, which included numerous Buckeye defensive players and special teamers.

In total, 13 Buckeyes were honored on the all-conference teams with three making it into a first-team: Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive ends J.T. Touimoloau and Zach Harrison.

No Buckeye players won any individual Big Ten awards with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell named the conference’s defensive player of the year. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was named the Big Ten coach of the year as he enters the conference title game Saturday. The Wolverines face Purdue in Indianapolis.

The offensive award winners and teams will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

First-Team All-Big Ten:

LB Tommy Eichenberg (Coaches and Media), DE J.T. Touimoloau (Coaches), DE Zach Harrison (Media)

Third-Team All-Big Ten:

DT Michael Hall Jr. (Media), S Ronnie Hickman (Coaches and Media), K Noah Ruggles (Media)

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten:

CB Denzel Burke, DE Jack Sawyer, S Lathan Ransom, LB Steele Chambers, S Tanner McCalister, DT Tyleik Williams, P Jesse Mirco

Big Ten Award Winners:

Coach of the Year: Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Mike Morris (Michigan)

Linebacker of the Year: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

Defensive Back of the Year: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

Kicker of the Year: Jake Moody (Michigan)

Punter of the Year: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Return Specialist of the Year: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)