WATCH: Ohio State players dance, celebrate after winning Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WCMH) — Watch Ohio State football players dance and celebrate after overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Wisconsin on Saturday in the B1G Championship game.

Fields threw three touchdown passes and the Buckeyes defense pitched a second-half shutout and beat No. 10 Wisconsin 34-21 to help No. 2 Ohio State claim an unprecedented third straight outright Big Ten championship and likely their first playoff trip in three years.

The only real question is where the undefeated Buckeyes will be seeded.

“I think we deserve to be No. 1,” first-year coach Ryan Day said on the podium, moments after hoisting the championship trophy.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff selection committee last week and now enter the postseason on a 19-game winning streak.

They’re the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision with five wins over five programs ranked in the CFP’s top 25 last week, and they’ve beaten three consecutive top-10 teams — all by double digits — and beat the Badgers for the second time this season.