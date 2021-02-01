Ohio State cracks top 10, landing at No. 7 in men’s basketball poll

Ohio State’s Justice Sueing, right, tries to shoot over Michigan State’s Aaron Henry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State continued its ascent in men’s basketball Monday, cracking the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season and landing at No. 7.

The Buckeyes (14-4) posted wins last week of Penn State and Michigan State and next play Thursday at Iowa, which is ranked one spot behind them at No. 8. They jumped six spots from last week’s poll.

The top four remained the same from last week: Gonzaga (17-0), Baylor (16-0), Villanova (11-1) and Michigan (13-1). No. 5 Houston (15-1) and No. 6 Texas (11-3) reversed positions.

Here is the complete Top 25:

Gonzaga (17-0) Baylor (16-0) Villanova (11-1) Michigan (13-1) Houston (15-1) Texas (11-3) Ohio State (14-4) Iowa (12-4) Oklahoma (11-4) Alabama (14-4) Tennessee (12-3) Illinois (11-5) Texas Tech (12-5) Virginia (11-3) Creighton (13-4) Virginia Tech (13-3) West Virginia (11-5) Missouri (11-3) Wisconsin (13-5) Florida State (10-3) UCLA (13-3) Florida (10-4) Kansas (11-6) Purdue (12-6) Drake (16-0)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.