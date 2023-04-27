IRVING, Texas (WCMH) — The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024 and Ohio State could be among the teams hosting a game before the holidays.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock said Thursday the first round will feature one game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 followed by three games on Dec. 21.

The top four teams will receive a bye while the next four teams will have home field advantage or play at another site of their choosing. OSU athletic director Gene Smith has previously said he would prefer playing at Lucas Oil Stadium instead of Ohio Stadium.

Quarterfinal games will be played on separate days as well with three games on Monday, Jan. 1 and the fourth on either Dec. 31 or Jan. 2 to avoid conflicting with the final week of the NFL’s regular season.

Both semifinal games for the CFP will be on weeknights to avoid conflicting with the NFL’s wildcard weekend. The four quarterfinal games and two semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis.

The 12 CFP teams will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee followed by the six highest-ranked teams not included among the six highest-ranked conference champions. Under that format, Ohio State would have been the No. 6 seed in 2022 and hosted No. 11 Penn State.

Hancock added host schools will sell the tickets and the season-ticket holders will have an opportunity to buy playoff tickets the same way. Visiting teams will also have an allotment, but an amount has not been set.