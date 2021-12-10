COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts announced Friday he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“It has been an honor to compete wearing the Scarlet & Grey, playing the game that I love so much,” Watts wrote on Twitter. “I have been able to accomplish so much with your love and support and will forever be grateful for my time here.”

Much love Columbus ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wyDhWmqzYx — Ryan Watts (@TheRyanWatts) December 11, 2021

Watts started OSU’s first game against Minnesota playing 49 snaps but only played 73 snaps in the Buckeyes final 11 games.

The Little Elm, Texas native got most of his playing time in the second half of blowout games. He played behind true freshman Denzel Burke, junior Sevyn Banks and junior Cameron Brown.