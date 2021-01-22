Ohio State coach Ryan Day to hold news conference

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will have a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday. You can watch him here live at nbc4i.com.
It has been a busy time for the Buckeyes since their season ended Jan. 11 with a loss to Alabama in the national championship game. Quarterback Justin Fields led a line of several players who decided to forgo some of their remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.
Other juniors who left early included cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive guard Wyatt Davis.
But several players decided to come back for an extra season with the Buckeyes, including junior receiver Chris Olave and junior defensive end Tyreke Smith. And with the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett said he would return, too.
The Buckeyes finished their shortened 2020 season 7-1. The 2021 schedule has already been announced, with it scheduled to start on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota.
2021 schedule
Sept. 2, at Minnesota
Sept. 11, Oregon
Sept. 18, Tulsa
Sept. 25, Akron
Oct. 2, at Nebraska
Oct. 9, Purdue
Oct. 23, at Rutgers
Oct. 30, Michigan State
Nov. 6, at Indiana
Nov. 13, Maryland
Nov. 20, Penn State
Nov. 27, at Michigan