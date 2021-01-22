Ohio State coach Ryan Day to hold news conference

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will have a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday. You can watch him here live at nbc4i.com.

It has been a busy time for the Buckeyes since their season ended Jan. 11 with a loss to Alabama in the national championship game. Quarterback Justin Fields led a line of several players who decided to forgo some of their remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

Other juniors who left early included cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive guard Wyatt Davis.

But several players decided to come back for an extra season with the Buckeyes, including junior receiver Chris Olave and junior defensive end Tyreke Smith. And with the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett said he would return, too.

The Buckeyes finished their shortened 2020 season 7-1. The 2021 schedule has already been announced, with it scheduled to start on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota.

2021 schedule

Sept. 2, at Minnesota

Sept. 11, Oregon

Sept. 18, Tulsa

Sept. 25, Akron

Oct. 2, at Nebraska

Oct. 9, Purdue

Oct. 23, at Rutgers

Oct. 30, Michigan State

Nov. 6, at Indiana

Nov. 13, Maryland

Nov. 20, Penn State

Nov. 27, at Michigan