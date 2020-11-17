Ohio State coach Ryan Day to discuss Indiana game at noon Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day will discuss Ohio State’s football game against Indiana at noon Tuesday. You can watch him here at nbc4i.com.

The game could decide who wins the East Division in the Big Ten. Ohio State is ranked third nationally at 3-0. Indiana is ranked ninth at 4-0. They are the only undefeated teams in the division.

The Hoosiers have played one more game because the Buckeyes’ game last Saturday at Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Terrapins’ program.

The key matchup could be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields against the Indiana defense. Fields has the highest quarterback rating of any FBS player, at 222.4, but the Hoosiers are giving up just 19.3 points per game.

After Indiana, Ohio State has games scheduled against Illinois on Nov. 28, Michigan State on Dec. 5 and Michigan on Dec. 12. The Big Ten championship game is set for Indianapolis on Dec. 19.