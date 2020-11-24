Ohio State coach Ryan Day to discuss Illinois game at noon Tuesday

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes and his players prepare to take the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day will discuss Ohio State’s football game at Illinois at noon on Tuesday. You can watch him here at nbc4i.com.

The game will kick off at noon Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

The Buckeyes (4-0) are third in the Associated Press Top 25 and coming off a 42-35 win over then-No. 9 Indiana. The Illini are 2-3 under fifth-year coach Lovie Smith and coming off a 41-23 win over Nebraska.

After playing the Illini, the Buckeyes close the season at Michigan State on Dec. 5 and against Michigan at Ohio Stadium on Dec. 12. Both games will kick off at noon.