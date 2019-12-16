Live Now
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day looks ahead to Fiesta Bowl
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is addressing the media, 12 days before the Buckeyes take on Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

The No. 2 Buckeyes and the No. 3 Tigers will play on December 28, 2019 at 8 p.m. EST at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. The winner of the game will face either LSU or Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Tickets for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl are sold out.

The Buckeyes last played in the Big Ten Championship game, defeating Wisconsin 34-21.

