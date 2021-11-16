COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State and Cincinnati both held their spots in the third edition of the College Football Playoff poll. The Buckeyes rank No. 4 while the Bearcats rank No. 5 Tuesday.

Top 4

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State

This past weekend, Ohio State (9-1) steamrolled Purdue 59-31 while Cincinnati (10-0) came out 45-28 winners over South Florida.

The Buckeyes are now preparing to face Michigan State (9-1) in the last home game of the regular season Saturday at noon.

Michigan State was ranked No. 7 in Tuesday’s poll, while Michigan (9-1), the Buckeyes’ last opponent for the season, came in at No. 6.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats host SMU at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Full week 3 College Football Playoff rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Wake Forest
  11. Baylor
  12. Mississippi
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Iowa
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. San Diego State
  20. NC State
  21. Arkansas
  22. UTSA
  23. Utah
  24. Houston
  25. Mississippi State