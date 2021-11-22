COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 33 Buckeyes graded as champions following Saturday’s 56-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State. The entire defensive line was chosen as the players of the game while Chris Olave and C.J. Stroud shared the honor on offense.

Demario McCall was the team’s Special Teams Player of the Game.

The Buckeyes’ defensive effort started up front as Ohio State limited Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, to a season-low 25 yards on six carries. The Spartans managed just 224 total offensive yards, 66 of which came on the ground. The Buckeyes totaled nine tackles for loss and two sacks on the afternoon.

Stroud and Olave led an offensive charge that resulted in 655 total yards and 49 first-half points, the most against a conference opponent in one half since scoring 56 vs. Iowa in 1995. Stroud completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and a career-high six TDs, two of which went to Olave, who had seven catches for a career-high 140 yards. Olave also became Ohio State’s all-time receiving touchdowns leader with 35, breaking a 23-year record held by David Boston (1996-98).

Ohio State Defensive Champions

DE Zach Harrison

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Haskell Garrett

DT Tyleik Williams

DT Taron Vincent

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

CB Denzel Burke

CB Cameron Brown

SAF Kourt Williams

SAF Ronnie Hickman

SAF Bryson Shaw

SAF Lathan Ransom

CB Marcus Williamson

LB Tommy Eichenberg

LB Steele Chambers

Ohio State Offensive Champions

RB TreVeyon Henderson

RB Miyan Williams

RB Master Teague

TE Cade Stover

TE Mitch Rossi

TE Jeremy Ruckert

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Julian Fleming

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

OL Luke Wypler

OL Thayer Munford

OL Matthew Jones

OL Paris Johnson Jr.

OL Dawand Jones

Scout Team Players of the Week: Cayden Saunders, Ben Christman, Aaron Cox, Reid Carrico and Andrew Moore