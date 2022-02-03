COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks has entered the transfer portal after four years with the Buckeyes.

Banks saw his playing time go down in 2021 due to injury and the emergence of true freshman cornerback Denzel Burke. Burke will likely start alongside rising senior Cameron Brown next season.

“Due to this injury, I will be withdrawing from the 2022 NFL Draft. At this time, I am very grateful my rehab is going great,” Banks wrote on Twitter. “I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal leaving my options open to wherever God leads me to dominate into a greater chapter of my college career. Whether it’s here at The Ohio State or going beyond.”

Banks totaled 43 tackles, one interception and 10 pass deflections during his time at OSU.

Banks is the second OSU cornerback to enter the transfer portal after redshirt freshman Ryan Watts also did so on December 10.