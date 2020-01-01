Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah will enter the NFL draft

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah has announced he will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft.
Okudah said in a statement on Twitter the he “leave(s) feeling like there was still more to be accomplished by this team. However, I also leave knowing that the competitive excellence that makes Ohio State the best university in the country , has been in place long before I arrived and will continue long after I leave.”
The defensive player from Grand Prairie, TX, was recently named to the first team Associated Press All-Big Ten football team.