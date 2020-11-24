Ohio State cancels season-opener for women’s basketball team

Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller (10) shoots a basket against Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has canceled its women’s basketball season opener against Akron, scheduled for Wednesday night at Value City Arena.

The school announced the cancelation Tuesday afternoon, citing COVID-19 testing protocols for nonconference opponents.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution & with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches & staff in mind after Akron shared results of its most recent testing.

A statement from Ohio State read, “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution & with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches & staff in mind after Akron shared results of its most recent testing.”

The next game on the Buckeyes’ schedule is at 4 p.m. Sunday against Duquesne at the Covelli Center.

Ohio State’s men’s team is scheduled to open its season Wednesday afternoon against Illinois State, and that game was unaffected by the cancelation.