Ohio State cancels season-opener for women’s basketball team

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has canceled its women’s basketball season opener against Akron, scheduled for Wednesday night at Value City Arena.

The school announced the cancelation Tuesday afternoon, citing COVID-19 testing protocols for nonconference opponents.

A statement from Ohio State read, “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution & with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches & staff in mind after Akron shared results of its most recent testing.”

The next game on the Buckeyes’ schedule is at 4 p.m. Sunday against Duquesne at the Covelli Center.

Ohio State’s men’s team is scheduled to open its season Wednesday afternoon against Illinois State, and that game was unaffected by the cancelation.

