COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio State Buckeyes were named to the All-Big Ten First Team on Wednesday, including quarterback C.J. Stroud who was named the conference’s top freshman, QB and offensive player.

Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and guard Thayer Munford were both named to the first team by both media and coaches. Wide receiver Chris Olave was named to the first team by coaches only.

We bring you the 2021 1st Team All-Big Ten 𝕠𝕗𝕗𝕖𝕟𝕤𝕖 😤. #B1GToday pic.twitter.com/McGgdvOELf — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021

Munford’s ability to make the first team is impressive after he switched from tackle to guard so that the Buckeyes could start Dawand Jones at tackle.

Petit-Frere made the first team one year after being named All-Big Ten second team.

This season, Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards (14.4 avg.) with 13 touchdowns, a figure that is tied for No. 2 nationally. Olave also broke the school career mark for touchdown receptions (35).

Freshman TreVeyon Henderson and junior Garrett Wilson headline four second-team all-Big Ten selections for the Buckeyes.

Henderson rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns while Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Also earning second-team honors are guard Paris Johnson and tackle Dawand Jones. All six of Ohio State’s top offensive linemen earned some all-Big Ten honors as center Luke Wypler and guard Matt Jones were each selected as honorable mention performers.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert earned honorable mention honors as well.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State’s leading receiver in receptions (80) and receiving yards (1,259) was the sole Buckeye to make third-team all-Big Ten. He was named on both the coaches and the media ballots.