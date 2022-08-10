COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State returns one of the best running backs in the country for the 2022 season in TreVeyon Henderson.

Last year, the sophomore broke Maurice Clarrett’s OSU record for most touchdowns by a true freshman (15), ranked No. 2 in the nation in yards per carry (6.82) and rushed for more than 1,200 yards.

“I did a lot last year but I feel like I’m not at the level that I want to be at yet, so I got to keep grinding and I got to stay focused,” Henderson said. “This offseason, it’s been great for me. I’ve been pushing myself. I’m benching way more, I’m squatting way more . . . I’ve been working my tail off so this year I’m ready.”

He returns as the Buckeyes’ clear starter, but there’s plenty of depth behind him, including junior Miyan Williams and sophomore Evan Pryor.

“We’ve got some really good guys. Not one guy is heads and tails above someone else,” running backs coach Tony Alford said. “We have . . . three, four guys we can throw in and feel comfortable throwing them in at any time.”

As a third-year player, Williams is the senior most player in the running backs room. He says he doesn’t view the position as a competition.

“I don’t think none of us focus on beating each other out,” Williams said. “We’re just trying to build each other up and whoever gets the chance to go in there we just cheer him on, and then when it’s our turn we just try to keep the train rolling.”

Henderson believes his teammate is capable of doing just that.

“Miyan is a dog. Miyan will go split somebody’s face, he’ll juke you. He can do it all,” Henderson said. “I definitely believe he’s going to shock a lot of people.”

Whoever is at running back will rely on an offensive line that returns three starters: senior right tackle Dawand Jones, junior left tackle Paris Johnson and junior center Luke Wypler. Graduate Matthew Jones will start at one of the guard positions having played 29 games during his career while the other interior spot looks like it will belong to true sophomore guard Donovan Jackson who played in all 13 games last year.

“I feel like the line is on the same page more this year with Coach [Justin] Frye,” Williams said. “I feel like he’s a great coach and has got the o-line ready for this year.”

Pryor showed flashes of what he’s capable of doing during OSU’s spring game and can make plays in the passing game as well. His presence is one that gives Alford plenty of comfort knowing he has a playmaker who can step up when called upon.