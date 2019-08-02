Ohio State begins 2019 football camp

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 130th season of Ohio State football is underway.

The Buckeyes’ first fall camp practice started at 9:30 a.m.

OSU’s first game is August 31 against Florida Atlantic. The team will play its first Friday night game October 18 at Northwestern.

The 2019 season is the first for head coach Ryan Day, who takes over following the departure of Urban Meyer. Day served as interim head coach for the first three games of the 2018 season. He has a 3-0 record.

Coach Day will speak following the morning practice session. His remarks will be carried live in this story on nbc4i.com.

