MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCMH) — Ohio State took care of business on the road beating Minnesota 75-64 as head coach Chris Holtmann picked up his 100th win with the Buckeyes.

E.J. Liddell posted a double-double and scored the 1,000th point of his OSU career early in the second half, which fittingly came in the post with Liddell drawing contact, scoring the basket and making the free throw.

Liddell finished with a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds. It’s the seventh time Liddell has scored 20 or more points this season. Prior to the game, Holtmann spoke about what Liddell has meant to him, his family and all of Buckeye nation during his three years in Columbus.

Kyle Young contributed 14 points, four assists and four rebounds in one of his best performances this season as the Buckeyes played without starting point guard Jamari Wheeler. OSU did get Meechie Johnson back after a facial injury kept him out of the past few games. He sported a full face mask

Ohio State dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Gophers 48-22 and scored 27 second-chance points in the Buckeyes first win at Minnesota since 2015.

The Buckeyes take the court again this Sunday against No. 6 Purdue on the road at 12:00 p.m.