Ohio State Basketball defeats Villanova 76-51

NBC4 WCMH-TV
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 16th ranked Ohio State Basketball team defeated the 10th ranked Villanova Wildcats 76 to 51 Wednesday night at Value City Arena.
OSU 76 Villanova 51 FINAL— Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) November 14, 2019
OSU 76 Villanova 51 FINAL
Umm Ohio State is up 30 on Villanova. In basketball. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/TlqYkaIlmq— Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) November 14, 2019
Umm Ohio State is up 30 on Villanova. In basketball. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/TlqYkaIlmq
That was some pretty basketball. Carton can elevate. #Buckeyes up nearly 30 in the 2nd half.— Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) November 14, 2019
That was some pretty basketball. Carton can elevate. #Buckeyes up nearly 30 in the 2nd half.
The #Buckeyes have played 6 halves of basketball and have scored at least 38 points in 4 halves. Ohio State leads Villanova 40-22 at the half. It’s OSU’s largest halftime lead of the season. This is WILD pic.twitter.com/GRBoJTmGLp— Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) November 14, 2019
The #Buckeyes have played 6 halves of basketball and have scored at least 38 points in 4 halves. Ohio State leads Villanova 40-22 at the half. It’s OSU’s largest halftime lead of the season. This is WILD pic.twitter.com/GRBoJTmGLp
Villanova goes on a run at the end of the half, but it's still at 40-22 Buckeye lead at halftime.— Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) November 14, 2019
Villanova goes on a run at the end of the half, but it's still at 40-22 Buckeye lead at halftime.
This is a stunning offensive effort from the #Buckeyes. Shooting 70% from the field.— Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) November 14, 2019
This is a stunning offensive effort from the #Buckeyes. Shooting 70% from the field.
Ohio State up 25-7 on #10 Villanova 8 minutes into the game🤯 15 of those points are from 3 pointers #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/sbhistfmRT— Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) November 14, 2019
Ohio State up 25-7 on #10 Villanova 8 minutes into the game🤯 15 of those points are from 3 pointers #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/sbhistfmRT