Ohio State Basketball defeats Villanova 76-51

Buckeyes
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 16th ranked Ohio State Basketball team defeated the 10th ranked Villanova Wildcats 76 to 51 Wednesday night at Value City Arena.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools