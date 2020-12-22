Ohio State bans itself from postseason play in women’s basketball, two other sports

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will not compete in postseason events in women’s basketball and two other sports in 2021 as part of sanctions it has imposed for NCAA rules violations.

Ohio State announced the postseason bans for women’s basketball, women’s golf and fencing on Tuesday morning.

A statement from Ohio State’s athletic department read:

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics is currently working with the NCAA Enforcement Staff on an infractions case involving three sports programs: fencing, women’s golf and women’s basketball. Ohio State has self-imposed post-season competitive bans for each of the sports for the 2020-21 year. As always, we are focused on supporting our student-athletes. NCAA rules and procedures prohibit us from sharing more information at this time.

The violations were detailed in a set of documents between Ohio State and the NCAA.

The violations in the women’s basketball program are connected to former assistant coach Patrick Klein, who was with the program from 2011 until he resigned in August 2019. In its findings, Ohio State said that Klein knowingly provided extra benefits to multiple student-athletes.

The women’s basketball team, under coach Kevin McGuff, is 4-0 this season but has postponed games through Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 cases in the program. The team last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

Violations in the fencing program were connected to former coach Vladimir Nazlymov, who was with Ohio State from 1999 to 2018. The report says he provided extra benefits to multiple athletes and prospects, including allowing them access to his local sports club for free. In addition, assistant fencing coach Aleksandr Smerdin was fired.

And in women’s golf, coach Therese Hession is said to have required players to participate in more activities than allowed by the NCAA. She will be suspended for Ohio State’s first four competitions of the season. And the postseason ban will prevent Ohio State from participating in an NCAA regional that it is hosting.

Ohio State reported that Klein and Nazlymov refused to cooperate with the school’s investigation. The school updated its records to show that each left the school in lieu of being fired, and each received a “show cause” provision from the NCAA. Until those expire, a school wanting to hire them might be punished, too.