COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 2021-2022 was a banner period for the Ohio State Buckeyes athletic department with a new revenue record set.

According to the NCAA’s membership report, which details every school’s revenue from athletics over the fiscal year, Ohio State athletics earned a reported $251 million in revenue from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, breaking the previous record of $233 million set in the fiscal year of 2020.

Nearly $60 million of that revenue came from ticket sales with more than 75% of that ticket revenue coming from football. In short, more than 18% of Ohio State’s athletic revenue came from selling football tickets.

In the 2021 season, the Buckeyes had an average attendance of 96,000 for games at Ohio Stadium. This past season, all eight home games for Ohio State had a minimum attendance of 100,000.

Sport Ticket revenue in FY22 Football $47,673,299 Not related to specific teams $5,400,125 Men’s Basketball $5,198,379 Men’s Ice Hockey $434,254 Men’s Wrestling $300,184 Women’s Basketball $282,590 Women’s Volleyball $188,284 Baseball $61,260 Women’s Gymnastics $51,895 Men’s Lacrosse $47,073 Track & Field/Cross Country $6,289 Data courtesy of the NCAA Membership Financial Reporting System

Other reported revenue by OSU was close to $63 million in contributions from individuals, foundations and companies along with more than $48 million in media revenue. OSU’s rivals Michigan also posted a record year with $210 million in revenue from the athletic department. With big ticket sales in 2022 and the Big Ten’s recent media rights deal that includes NBC, CBS, and FOX, universities in the conference could see even larger numbers during this fiscal year.

During the FY22 period, the Buckeyes football team went 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl over Utah in Pasadena while the men’s basketball team made the second round of March Madness. It was an even more successful period for multiple women’s teams with basketball making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and ice hockey winning its first national championship.

Fencing, women’s basketball, women’s rowing, women’s tennis, women’s outdoor track, and women’s swimming all won Big Ten titles in either or both 2021 and 2022.