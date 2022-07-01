COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith along with President Kristina Johnson held a news conference Friday to discuss USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.

“It’s an unbelievable time for the Big Ten Conference and the Ohio State University,” Smith began the news conference. “Just so excited about our future. It’s phenomenal.”

Smith said both schools formally applied to the Big Ten Conference Thursday morning.

The news of a potential expansion broke Thursday afternoon and quickly changed from a possibility to a done deal after Big Ten chancellors and presidents unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and USC.

The two California schools, who are long-time members of the Pac-12, announced they will join the Big Ten in 2024.

Smith, and Johnson, released the following statement Thursday night:

“We are excited about the opportunity this new partnership represents for The Ohio State University and for our student-athletes to compete with their peers from two storied athletics programs. USC and UCLA are leading research universities that will enhance the Big Ten Conference in the classroom and on the field of competition. More than 25,000 alumni of Buckeye Nation call the state of California home and will soon have the chance to deepen their connections to the student-athletes who run, pass, swim and play in the sports they love.”

Even though the conference has traditionally been considered a Midwest league, expansion in the past 35 years has brought Penn State in 1990, Nebraska in 2011, and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

UCLA and USC coming east is the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members.

Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

Smith has a close relationship with UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond who previously served as Ohio State’s deputy director of athletics, moving up the ranks after arriving as an associate athletic director for development in 2009.