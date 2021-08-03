Ohio State athletes will be able to profit off jersey sales, other merchandise

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced a licensing program Tuesday in which student-athletes can make money off their jersey sales with their name featured on the back.

Ohio State entered into a licensing program with The Brandr Group (TBG). Student-athletes who opt in to a group licensing agreement with TBG will be able to use their name, image and likeness, alongside and in conjunction with Ohio State’s trademarks and logos.

This first Ohio State group licensing program will begin by offering jerseys and then grow to include merchandise such as video games, apparel, trading cards and bobble heads.

The program, run by TBG — a brand management, marketing and licensing agency — will create opportunities for Ohio State student-athletes to join a group licensing program of three-or-more individuals from the same team or one with six-or-more student-athletes from any combination of teams. Although TBG won’t guarantee NIL opportunities — the marketplace will determine the demand — it will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes.

“This is a unique opportunity for our student-athletes,” said Carey Hoyt, senior associate athletics director at Ohio State. “We are passionate about educating and providing opportunities for student-athletes to take advantage of their Name, Image and Likeness, and co-branding them with Ohio State’s official trademarks and logos is going to be an exciting new way for them to monetize on their NIL.”

TBG has decades of experience managing similar programs with professional player organizations. It partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property.

“We are excited to work with Ohio State’s amazing group of student-athletes and can’t wait to get started, as we expect great interest given the tremendous success of Ohio State athletics,” said TBG CEO Wesley Haynes.

The university will not be involved in deal-making or in representing the student-athletes. The university’s involvement will be to approve or disapprove the use of its trademarks on items.

The Brandr Group has already launched an Alumni Group Rights Program with some schools that will allow former student-athletes marketing opportunities to co-brand their NIL with the university’s trademarks and logos. Ohio State is expected to combine its alumni athlete licensing program, Legends of the Scarlet & Gray, to the TBG program in the near future.