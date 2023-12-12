COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four teenagers have been arrested after an Ohio State football coach was the victim of a carjacking in Cleveland on Monday afternoon.

Tight ends coach Keenan Bailey was carjacked near the Ginn Academy, a public high school in Cleveland.

The incident occurred about 2:02 p.m. when several teenagers approached Bailey in a rented Dodge Durango with Florida plates and threatened him at gunpoint. No shots were fired, and no one was injured, according to a Cleveland police incident report. Bailey was not named, but a team source confirmed to NBC4 it was him.

The report revealed that the vehicle was located at the corner of Englewood and Parkwood about 15 minutes later but was not in the area when police arrived at 2:25 p.m. At 4 p.m., the Durango was spotted driving southbound on Lakeview Road.

A police chopper followed the Durango before the driver turned east and stopped on Whitmore Avenue. The suspects were seen running from the area and eventually all four were arrested by 4:16 p.m.

The ages of the teenagers range between 15 to 19 years old.

Bailey, who was promoted to coach the tight ends in 2023, completed his eighth season with the Buckeyes. He has served as a coaching intern with the running backs in 2016, receivers in 2017 and quarterbacks in 2019. Bailey was then named a quality control coach in 2020 and was a senior advisor to the head coach in 2022.

Bailey posted on social media Tuesday to show he was in Canada, with a team representative saying he was on a recruiting trip. After going 11-1 in the regular season, Ohio State is set to play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

Ginn Academy is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District located in the South Collinwood neighborhood of east Cleveland. It was founded by Glenville High School football coach Ted Ginn Sr.