COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s board of trustees approved Thursday a plan for professional services and design of a new ice rink on campus.

The proposal calls for a 5,000-seat arena with expanded practice facilities.

The rink would be located in the athletics district, which includes the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, the new, $24.9 million lacrosse stadium, Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and the Covelli Center.

One reason for expansion is a lack of space at the women’s Ohio State Ice Rink located next to St. John Arena.

“You know, this dad and little girl had come up right before the game started and they weren’t able to get in, which is really unfortunate,” former OSU women’s hockey player Emily Curlett said. “I saw her kind of start crying a bit. That hurts the heart. Can we gets as many girls and boys and fans as possible in this building to support the team but also grow women’s hockey?”

The proposal went through the Finance and Investment Committee this week and Master Planning and Facilities Committee on Thursday morning.

The approval is for design work. Construction of the new rink will require additional board approval.