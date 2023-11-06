COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s final game in Columbus for the 2023 season is closer to a kick-off time.

The Buckeyes Nov. 18 game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Ohio Stadium will either start at noon, 3:30 p.m., or 4 p.m. One of those three time slots will be chosen as the scheduled kick-off time after the Nov. 11 games are complete. It is expected the kick-off time will become official on Sunday.

Big Ten Week 12 Schedule (Nov. 18)

12 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Penn State

12 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Indiana

Illinois vs. Iowa

Michigan vs. Maryland

Purdue vs. Northwestern

Minnesota vs. Ohio State

7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

This Saturday, Ohio State hosts Michigan State in primetime on NBC4. Coverage on NBC4 begins at 7 p.m. The Buckeyes regular season finale at Michigan on Nov. 25 will be a noon kick-off.

If Ohio State wins the Big Ten East division, they will play in the conference title game on Dec. 2 from Indianapolis. Kick-off time for the Big Ten championship game is still undetermined.

The Golden Gophers have not beaten the Buckeyes since 2000, when they won 29-17 in Columbus against a sixth-ranked Ohio State team. Since that win at the start of the millennium, Ohio State has won 12 straight against Minnesota.

Ohio State is in a rare spot as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings but only ranked third in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls. Head coach Ryan Day and his squad will hope to remain at No. 1 in the playoff poll on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes moved to 9-0 after a 35-16 win over Rutgers that was catapulted by a dominant second half. Running back TreVeyon Henderson took over the game and finished with 208 all-purpose yards, leading the team in rushing and receiving.

Minnesota is still in the running to win its first Big Ten West division title. They are currently in a three-way tie for second in the division with Nebraska and Wisconsin with all three teams sitting at 5-4 overall with a 3-3 Big Ten record. The Gophers will be at Purdue on Saturday and conclude the regular season on Nov. 25 hosting Wisconsin.