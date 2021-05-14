Ohio State announces kickoff times for two games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has filled in some of the blanks on its football schedule, including kickoff times for two of its games.
Ohio State announced Friday that it will play Oregon at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 and play at Michigan at noon on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Buckeyes will begin their season with a Thursday game, at Minnesota on Sept. 2.
Ohio State went 7-1 last season, advancing to the national championship game before falling to Alabama. The last time that the Buckeyes won a national title was after the 2014 season, when they defeated Oregon.
Here is the complete updated schedule:
Sept. 2: at Minnesota
Sept. 11: Oregon, noon
Sept. 18: Tulsa
Sept. 25: Akron
Oct. 2: at Rutgers
Oct. 9: Maryland
Oct. 23: at Indiana
Oct. 30: Penn State
Nov. 6: at Nebraska
Nov. 13: Purdue
Nov. 20: Michigan State
Nov. 27: at Michigan, noon