Ohio State announces kickoff times for two games

Buckeyes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 17: Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye performs for the crowd during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has filled in some of the blanks on its football schedule, including kickoff times for two of its games.

Ohio State announced Friday that it will play Oregon at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 and play at Michigan at noon on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Buckeyes will begin their season with a Thursday game, at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

Ohio State went 7-1 last season, advancing to the national championship game before falling to Alabama. The last time that the Buckeyes won a national title was after the 2014 season, when they defeated Oregon.

Here is the complete updated schedule:

Sept. 2: at Minnesota
Sept. 11: Oregon, noon
Sept. 18: Tulsa
Sept. 25: Akron
Oct. 2: at Rutgers
Oct. 9: Maryland
Oct. 23: at Indiana
Oct. 30: Penn State
Nov. 6: at Nebraska
Nov. 13: Purdue
Nov. 20: Michigan State
Nov. 27: at Michigan, noon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss