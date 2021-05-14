Ohio State announces kickoff times for two games

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 17: Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye performs for the crowd during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has filled in some of the blanks on its football schedule, including kickoff times for two of its games.

Ohio State announced Friday that it will play Oregon at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 and play at Michigan at noon on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The Buckeyes will begin their season with a Thursday game, at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

Ohio State went 7-1 last season, advancing to the national championship game before falling to Alabama. The last time that the Buckeyes won a national title was after the 2014 season, when they defeated Oregon.

Here is the complete updated schedule:

Sept. 2: at Minnesota

Sept. 11: Oregon, noon

Sept. 18: Tulsa

Sept. 25: Akron

Oct. 2: at Rutgers

Oct. 9: Maryland

Oct. 23: at Indiana

Oct. 30: Penn State

Nov. 6: at Nebraska

Nov. 13: Purdue

Nov. 20: Michigan State

Nov. 27: at Michigan, noon