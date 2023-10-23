COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes will kick-off the month of November in Piscataway, New Jersey against Rutgers and the start time is now official.

Ohio State’s Nov. 4 game against the Scarlet Knights is scheduled to start at noon from SHI Stadium. The Buckeyes game the following week on Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State will be broadcast in primetime at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

Only one Ohio State game has yet to have a confirmed kick-off time: Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota. The Buckeyes regular season finale at Michigan on Nov. 25 will be a noon kick-off.

The No. 3 Buckeyes kept its spot in the college football rankings after a 20-12 win over Penn State in Columbus. OSU is among nine teams in the FBS that remain undefeated.

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, the Buckeyes have played them nine times and have won every single game. In each game, Ohio State has scored at least 49 points and have won each time by more than three touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights will enter the game vs. OSU at 6-2 with a bye scheduled for them for Week 9. Rutgers beat Indiana on the road 31-14 in Week 8 for its third win in its last four games. The team’s only losses are to Michigan and Wisconsin, both of which were on the road.

This week, the Buckeyes will be in Madison to take on Wisconsin as they look to improve to 8-0 on the season. That game will be broadcast on NBC4 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.