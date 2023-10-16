COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Oct. 28 game against the Wisconsin Badgers will be on NBC4 and has a kick-off time.

OSU-Wisconsin is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison and will be broadcast on NBC4. This will be the second Buckeyes game on NBC4 this season after OSU’s enthralling 17-14 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 23.

At least one more game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0) maintained its No. 3 ranking in the Associated Press poll after a 41-7 win against Purdue. That game was streamed exclusively on Peacock, which is owned by NBC and not NBC4’s parent company Nexstar. The OSU-Wisconsin game will be available to watch through Peacock but not streamed exclusively on the platform.

OSU will look to keep its unbeaten record intact in a massive showdown against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday at noon from Ohio Stadium.

Following the primetime matchup at the Badgers, OSU and many other national title contenders will be placed in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Those will be announced on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) lost its grasp of the Big Ten west division lead following a 15-6 loss at home to No. 24 Iowa. The Badgers only other loss was to Washington State on Sept. 9. On Saturday the Badgers will meet with the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign at 3:30 p.m. to get its season back on track.

Ohio State has won its last nine meetings against Wisconsin, including two Big Ten championship games in 2014 and 2017. The Badgers last win against the Buckeyes came in 2010 in Madison with a 31-18 victory.

The Badgers could be without its starting quarterback for the OSU game after Tanner Mordecai broke his throwing hand against Iowa, requiring surgery. Additionally, running back Chez Mellusi broke a bone in his leg earlier in the fall and is out for the season.

It is also a homecoming for Badgers coach Luke Fickell, who was the Buckeyes head coach in 2011 after Jim Tressel resigned and before Urban Meyer was hired. Before coming to Madison, Fickell coached Cincinnati for six seasons, guiding them to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Kickoff times for two Ohio State games have yet to become official: Nov. 4 at Rutgers and Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.

Coverage of Ohio State’s game against Wisconsin will begin on NBC4 at 7 p.m. with Big Ten Countdown. This Saturday’s Big Ten primetime game on NBC4 will be No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.