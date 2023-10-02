COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes sixth game of the season and first road game since its nail-biting 17-14 win over Notre Dame now has a kickoff time.

Ohio State’s (4-0, 1-0) Oct. 14 game at the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1) is scheduled to start at noon and be streamed on Peacock from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. This is set to be the first time the Buckeyes are broadcast exclusively via streaming.

Purdue won its last home game against Ohio State with a 49-20 victory in Oct. 2018. The Boilermakers have also won three of its last four home games against the Buckeyes. The teams last met in 2021 with a 59-31 win in Columbus for Ohio State, where quarterback C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns including three to Garrett Wilson.

This week, the No. 4 Buckeyes return to Big Ten play with a home contest against Maryland at noon while Purdue travels to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m.

Kickoff times for four Ohio State games have yet to become official: Oct. 21 vs. Penn State, Oct. 28 at. Wisconsin, Nov. 4 at Rutgers, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.

At least one more OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.