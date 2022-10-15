COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play at noon two days before Halloween, according to Ohio State.

No. 2 Ohio State is on a bye week after defeating Michigan State 49-20 last weekend in the team’s first road game. No. 10 Penn State is playing No. 5 Michigan on Saturday in a battle of unbeatens in the Big Ten East.

The trip to University Park will be the Buckeyes’ third noon kickoff of the season. The first was against Arkansas State and the second will be next Saturday’s game against Iowa at Ohio Stadium.

OSU has not lost to Penn State since 2016 with the Oct. 29 contest expected to be the sixth consecutive time the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play each other while both ranked in the AP top 25.

Just three Buckeye games on the schedule currently have no announced kickoff times: Nov. 5 at. Northwestern, Nov. 12 vs. Indiana, and Nov. 19 at. Maryland.