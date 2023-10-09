COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes’ much-anticipated showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 21 now has a start time.

Ohio State’s (5-0, 2-0) game against Penn State (5-0, 3-0) is scheduled to kick-off at 12 p.m. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus. It is OSU’s third consecutive noon kickoff this season.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 3 in the new Associated Press and USA Today coaches poll that were released on Sunday afternoon. Penn State is ranked sixth and fifth respectively.

Penn State has had a fast start to the season and remains one of three Big Ten teams that have yet to lose, alongside OSU and Michigan. Head coach James Franklin and his squad have garnered dominant victories over West Virginia, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, and Northwestern to begin the 2023 season.

The Buckeyes have not lost to Penn State since 2016, winning six consecutive games. The visiting Nittany Lions have not beaten Ohio State in Columbus since its 20-14 victory in 2011.

OSU is on the road for Week 7 to face Purdue at noon on Saturday. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. Penn State is scheduled to host Massachusetts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to conclude its non-conference slate.

Kickoff times for three Ohio State games have yet to become official: Oct. 28 at. Wisconsin, Nov. 4 at Rutgers, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.

At least one more OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.