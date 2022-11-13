COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for Ohio State’s game against Maryland at Byrd Stadium in College Park on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the Buckeyes’ final road game of the season before its big rivalry match with Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.

No. 2 Ohio State is one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS (Georgia, Michigan, TCU) with just two regular-season games to go. The Buckeyes have not lost any of its previous seven games against Maryland.