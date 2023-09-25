View post-game comments from Ohio State after winning against Notre Dame in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While the Buckeyes are in the midst of its bye week, the team now knows what time they will kick off its fifth game of the 2023 season.

Ohio State will play Maryland at 12 p.m. on Oct. 7 from Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The 4th-ranked Buckeyes enter their bye week after a 17-14 victory at No. 11 Notre Dame, Saturday on NBC4. Ohio State was ranked sixth and the Irish ninth prior to their game on Saturday, according to the latest AP Poll.

Maryland will be playing this Saturday at home against Indiana after a 31-9 win over Michigan State.

Kickoff times for five Ohio State games have yet to become official: Oct. 14 at. Purdue, Oct. 21 vs. Penn State, Oct. 28 at. Wisconsin, Nov. 4 at Rutgers, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.

Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.