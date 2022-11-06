COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at noon in the penultimate home game of 2022 for OSU. This game will also mark the 599th official game at the Horseshoe.

No. 2 Ohio State is one of six unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS with just four regular season games to go. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern 21-7 at Ryan Field to move to 9-0, leaving them as one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS (Georgia, Michigan, TCU).

Just one Buckeye game on the schedule currently does not have a kickoff time set: Nov. 19 at. Maryland.