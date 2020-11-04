Ohio State announces Abel Porter out for men’s basketball team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Abel Porter, a graduate transfer on the Ohio State men’s basketball team, will not be able to play this season because of undisclosed medical condition.

Coach Chris Holtmann made the announcement Wednesday morning. A news release from Ohio State only specified that Porter’s condition was not related to COVID-19 and said that further details would not be released out of respect of privacy for Porter and his family.

“This has been a difficult past few weeks for Abel and his family,” Holtmann said. “He is a tremendous person and I know he is very appreciative for the opportunity to be a Buckeye. Abel has expressed how thankful he is for the fantastic medical care he has received. He will remain a part of our program.”

Porter joined the Buckeyes in April from Utah State.

I’ve officially committed to play basketball at The Ohio State University 🔴🔴 #BuckeyeNation pic.twitter.com/t1yyo8YsZa — Abel Porter (@Ah_bell) April 11, 2020

The 6-foot-3 guard was one of only two players to appear and start in every game last season for the Aggies, who went 26-8. He played 25.7 minutes per game and scored in double figures nine times. He totaled 192 points for an average of 5.6 per game.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, playing Memphis at 4:30 p.m. as part of Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.