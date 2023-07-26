COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A third Ohio State football game looks to have been scheduled in primetime on NBC4.
Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ reported Wednesday that an Oct. 28 game at Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on NBC4. The Buckeyes will have at least two other games in primetime on NBC4: Sept. 23 at Notre Dame and Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.
An Ohio State representative said the kickoff time has not been officially confirmed with the school.
Wisconsin is under new coach Luke Fickell, who comes to Madison from Cincinnati after guiding the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. The Badgers have not beaten the Buckeyes since 2010. Fickell is a Columbus native and former Ohio State player, assistant coach and head coach.
This leaves four Ohio State games without confirmed kickoff times. They include Oct. 14 at. Purdue, Oct. 21 vs. Penn State, Nov. 4 at. Rutgers and Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.
Ohio State football schedule
- Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
- Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, noon
- Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4
- Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State, noon / 3:30 p.m. / 4 p.m.
- Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue
- Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4
- Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4
- Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, noon
McMurphy is also reporting the remaining NBC Big Ten schedule as the network begins its coverage of the conference’s football slate this Fall. This would be the full NBC Big Ten schedule if no games are flexed to different networks, per the report:
Big Ten on NBC schedule
- Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Michigan (Peacock)
- Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Penn State
- Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.: Delaware vs. Penn State (Peacock)
- Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Maryland
- Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.: Washington vs. Michigan State (Peacock)
- Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Purdue
- Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Michigan State
- Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
- Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Purdue
- Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Iowa
- Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Wisconsin
- Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Iowa
- Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Michigan
- Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Nebraska
- Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Penn State vs. Michigan State, at Detroit