COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A third Ohio State football game looks to have been scheduled in primetime on NBC4.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ reported Wednesday that an Oct. 28 game at Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on NBC4. The Buckeyes will have at least two other games in primetime on NBC4: Sept. 23 at Notre Dame and Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.

An Ohio State representative said the kickoff time has not been officially confirmed with the school.

Wisconsin is under new coach Luke Fickell, who comes to Madison from Cincinnati after guiding the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. The Badgers have not beaten the Buckeyes since 2010. Fickell is a Columbus native and former Ohio State player, assistant coach and head coach.

This leaves four Ohio State games without confirmed kickoff times. They include Oct. 14 at. Purdue, Oct. 21 vs. Penn State, Nov. 4 at. Rutgers and Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.

Ohio State football schedule

Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, noon

Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State, noon / 3:30 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue

Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, noon

McMurphy is also reporting the remaining NBC Big Ten schedule as the network begins its coverage of the conference’s football slate this Fall. This would be the full NBC Big Ten schedule if no games are flexed to different networks, per the report:

Big Ten on NBC schedule

Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Michigan (Peacock)

Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Penn State

Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.: Delaware vs. Penn State (Peacock)

Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Maryland

Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.: Washington vs. Michigan State (Peacock)

Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Purdue

Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Michigan State

Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Purdue

Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Iowa

Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Iowa

Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Michigan

Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Nebraska

Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Penn State vs. Michigan State, at Detroit