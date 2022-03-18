PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is taking on Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This article will have live game updates.
The winner of the Buckeyes-Ramblers March Madness contest in Pittsburgh will meet Villanova or Delaware in the south region’s second round on Sunday.
GAME THREAD:
Halftime Stats
Ohio State: 8-20 shooting (40%), 0-9 three-pointers (0%), 7/8 free throws (87.5%), 18 rebounds, 4 steals, 8 turnovers
Loyola: 7/30 shooting (23.3%), 3-13 three-pointers (23.1%), 1/2 free throws (50%), 18 rebounds, 5 steals, 7 turnovers
Notable Players:
(OSU) Malaki Branham: 10 points, 4-5 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
(OSU) E.J. Liddell: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 4-4 free throws
(Loyola) Braden Norris: 6 points, 2-5 shooting, 1 rebound, 1 steal
Ohio State 23, Loyola 18 – Halftime
It was not a pretty first half for either team as the Buckeyes entered the locker room with a five-point lead despite no three-pointers made.
Ohio State did get good production on the boards and forcing turnovers with 17 defensive rebounds and four steals through 20 minutes.
Ohio State 19, Loyola 14 – 3:38 – 1st Half
Ohio State got its biggest lead of the game thanks to an 8-0 run. With seven takeaways, the Buckeyes are beginning to develop a small offensive rhythm led by Malaki Branham.
Branham has eight points now with two breakaway dunks forcing the Ramblers to call a timeout.
Ohio State 11, Loyola 11 – 6:41 – 1st Half
It’s tied at 11 with less than seven minutes of the first half. The Buckeyes continue to struggle shooting with just four shots made of 18, including an 0-of-7 clip from three-point range.
All Buckeyes starters have scored in the first half thus far, except for Jamari Wheeler.
Ohio State 9, Loyola 7 – 11:44 – 1st Half
The Buckeyes and Ramblers continue its offensive struggles to start the game with six field goals made combined between the two teams. Turnover troubles apparent early as well with seven total.
Kyle Young is the early leading scorer for Ohio State with five points on 2-4 shooting in his return start from injury.
Loyola 5, Ohio State 2 – 15:58 – 1st Half
A slow start offensively for both teams with the Buckeyes missing their first four shots of the game, including three from deep. Ohio State’s lone points are from the free throw line courtesy of E.J. Liddell.
Starting Lineups
Ohio State Buckeyes: Jamari Wheeler, Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell, Eugene Brown III, Kyle Young
Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Lucas Williamson, Braden Norris, Tate Hall, Aher Uguak, Chris Knight
No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes earned a 7-seed after having lost four of their last five games heading into March Madness, including a second round exit in the Big Ten Tournament.
Ohio State has not made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and players have not forgotten its first round loss last year to Oral Roberts.
Buckeyes confirmed that forward Kyle Young and center Zed Key will be available for the game.
No. 10 Loyola Chicago Ramblers
Loyola Chicago is a tournament mainstay from the Missouri Valley Conference and will look to engineer another March Madness run in 2022.
The Ramblers are fondly remembered from their Final Four run in 2018 as an 11-seed that captured the country under head coach Porter Moser.
Loyola returned to the tournament last year and made the Sweet 16 as an 8-seed after a massive upset win over Illinois in the second round.
Entering the 2022 tournament under head coach Drew Valentine, 10-seeds have won 39.6% of games against 7-seeds in March Madness.
South Region Bracket
- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State (7:27pm)
- No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU (9:57pm)
- No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB (9:20pm)
- No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga (6:50pm)
- No. 11 Michigan 75-63 No. 6 Colorado State
- No. 3 Tennessee 88-56 No. 14 Longwood
- No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (12:15pm)
- No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware (2:45pm)