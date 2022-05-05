COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University and Boston College have re-established their home-and-home football series with games that will now be played during the 2035 and 2036 seasons.

The two schools have gone through a series of date changes since first agreeing to play back in 2012.

Games were set for 2020 and 2021, moved to 2023 and 2024 and then to the 2026 and 2027 seasons before signing an agreement this year for 2035 and 2036.

Ohio State will host Boston College on Sept. 15, 2035

Ohio State will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a game at Boston College on Sept. 13, 2036.

The teams have not met on the gridiron since the 1995 season.