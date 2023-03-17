COLUMSBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is on the precipice of a second straight national championship in women’s hockey.

Sloane Matthews and Makenna Webster scored first-period goals, Amanda Thiele stood tall in goal, and Ohio State defeated Northeastern 3-0 in Duluth, Minnesota, on Friday to advance to the Women’s Frozen Four final.

The Buckeyes (33-5-2) will face the winner of the second semifinal between Minnesota and Wisconsin at 4 p.m. Sunday. Last year, they won their first national championship 3-2 over Minnesota Duluth.

The Buckeyes, the top overall seed in the tournament, were dominant from the start, with Matthews scoring 1:16 into the first period. Webster scored about 10 minutes later, and an apparent Northeastern goal was waved off after a hand pass was identified on review.

In the second period, the Buckeyes killed off a 5-on-3 power play and Hadley Hartmetz scored at 18:44.

Northeastern (34-3-1) was seeking to return to the final for the first time since 2021, when it was runner-up.