INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — The top-seeded Ohio State women’s basketball team beat eighth-seeded Michigan State on Friday74-58 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

Ohio State had four double-figurer scorers as Jacy Sheldon led the way with 19 points. Taylor Mikesell dropped 18 points while Tanaya Beacham and Rikki Harris combined for 29 points.

Game Notes

Q1: The Buckeyes’ defense limited the Spartans to 29% field-goal shooting

Q2: Ohio State shot 8-of-15 (.533) from the floor and 4-of-8 (.500) from long range

Q3: Beacham scored seven of the Buckeyes’ 13 points

Q4: Ohio State ended the game on a 10-0 run during the final three minutes