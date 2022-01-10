COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team has added a home game against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be included for season ticket holders and more information will sent by the ticket office via email. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11.

In December, the Buckeyes were forced to cancel three non-conference games, including a pair of home games, due to health and safety protocols associated with COVID 19. Those game were Kentucky (Dec. 18), UT Martin (Dec. 21) and New Orleans (Dec. 28).

IUPUI was also forced to cancel three scheduled games against Cleveland State (Dec. 30), Purdue Fort Wayne (Jan. 1) and Northern Kentucky (Jan. 6) due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program’s tier one individuals.

IUPUI is currently 1-11 on the season and 0-3 in Horizon League play.