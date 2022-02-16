COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith had a news conference Wednesday to give his thoughts on the Name, Image and Likeness climate, how it’s impacted Ohio State so far and much more.

One of the biggest points of emphasis from Smith is a belief that NIL should be federally regulated.

“I’m hopeful that at some point in time we do get federal legislation. I don’t think the NCAA is the answer in this particular case,” Smith said. “I think it’s going to take time but in the interim, it’s the wild, wild west.”

Smith it’s important for Ohio State not to ‘lose ground’ in the NIL space and do right by its athletes by protecting them and helping them take advantage of the new normal.

Although the NIL era has been challenging for athletic departments across the country, Smith said it’s been worth the added work to see athletes be able to provide for their families and pay for schooling for those not on a full scholarship.

“When I talk to the other Olympic-sport athletes who are able to engage in this, it’s just so warming because we’ve got to remember they’re on partial scholarships,” Smith said. “They are able to defray some of the costs that they incur.”

Smith was also asked for his opinion about the East and West divisions in the Big Ten and whether he was in favor of keeping the status quo or eliminating them altogether. A decision should be made in May.

“I personally don’t have a preference. I’m OK with losing the divisions,” Smith said. “In the CFP, what’s the value of the [conference] championship game? I don’t know that. In the CFP calendar structure, is that as valuable as it’s been?”

When asked about the College Football Playoff, Smith said he’d be surprised if it didn’t expand to 12 teams eventually.

A 12-team playoff would make it possible for lower-seed teams to host a playoff game, but Smith said he would recommend having the game at Lucas Oil Stadium instead of Columbus because of weather in mid-to-late December.

“Who knows what the inclement weather could be like at any of our places in the north, so we need that flexibility [to play in a dome],” Smith said. “I know the fans would love it, maybe it’s snowing and we’re playing in The Shoe but that surface is a whole new ballgame. I would prefer to have the indoor elements.”