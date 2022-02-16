COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said if the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, he would recommend Ohio State play inside a dome than at Ohio Stadium.

Smith held a press conference Wednesday and said he would recommend Ohio State, and any other Big Ten team, play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis because of weather conditions during mid-to-late December.

“Who knows what the inclement weather could be like at any of our places in the north, so we need that flexibility [to play in a dome],” Smith said. “I know the fans would love it, maybe it’s snowing and we’re playing in The Shoe or whatever but that surface is a whole new ballgame. I would prefer to have the indoor elements.”

Smith was asked about the CFP expanding to 12 teams and he said he would be ‘surprised’ if it didn’t expand in the coming years.