Ohio Stadium received a new historical marker as it approaches its 100th anniversary since the first game was played there on October 7, 1922. (NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On October 7, 1922, the newly built Ohio Stadium on the banks of the Olentangy River in Columbus hosted its first game as the Buckeyes took on Ohio Wesleyan.

36,516 days later, the stadium is now a historic landmark in the state. The now iconic college football stadium is turning 100 years old and on Wednesday morning, The Shoe had a historical marker installed in front of the stadium to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

On Saturday, Ohio State will host Rutgers in the game that will mark the centennial celebration of the historic home of the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes will be at Michigan State for the week of the official anniversary (Oct. 7) so celebrations will occur a week ahead of time.

The plaque outside The Shoe’s rotunda features multiple statistics and fun facts about the building of the stadium and where things stand in 2022. A picture of the Oct. 21, 1922 dedication is placed on the left with text on the right recognizing Howard Dwight Smith and E.H. Latham Company, the architect and contractor respectively, for the building of Ohio Stadium.

In 1922, the stadium had a capacity of 63,000 and 100 years later, that capacity exceeds 102,000 and is regularly reached for Ohio State home games week-in and week-out in the fall.

There are more than 1,700 sites across Ohio that have received a historical marker. The Shoe joined the likes of Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium as another sporting venue to receive historical status.

This is also not the first historical marker for an Ohio State football venue as East Whittier Street has a marker to recognize the site of the first Buckeye football game in 1890. That marker is temporarily in storage due to construction and will return on August 2024.