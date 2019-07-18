Ohio St, Michigan St each place 2 on all-Big Ten preseason list

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan State and Ohio State each placed two players on the preseason all-Big Ten team announced Thursday.

Junior running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young were the Buckeyes and linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes, two seniors, were named for the Spartans. Penn State junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was the fifth player on the East Division team.

The West list included Northwestern junior linebacker Paddy Fisher, Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor, Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez and Purdue sophomore wide receiver/return specialist Rondale Moore.

A media panel selected the 10-member list, which included six defensive players.

