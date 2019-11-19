No increase planned for OSU season ticket prices in 2020

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Members of the Ohio State Buckeyes run out on to the field prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Board of Trustees is considering a proposal to keep football ticket prices the same in 2020.

The Audit, Compliance & Finance Committee will consider 2020 ticket prices Thursday as part of its consent agenda.

According to the proposal, the total price for a reserved season ticket during the 2020 season will be $702, the same as 2019. The total price of a box/club season ticket will be $851. Faculty and staff tickets remain $659.

The student ticket price of $34 per game is unchanged since 2013. The university has previously said that price will be maintained through the 2020 season.

While the total price of a season ticket is unchanged, individual games are priced according to a variable pricing plan.

The Michigan game will cost $220, up $22 from the most expensive game of the 2019 season, Penn State. Tickets to the game against Michigan in 2018 cost $195.