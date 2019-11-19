No increase planned for OSU season ticket prices in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Board of Trustees is considering a proposal to keep football ticket prices the same in 2020.
The Audit, Compliance & Finance Committee will consider 2020 ticket prices Thursday as part of its consent agenda.
According to the proposal, the total price for a reserved season ticket during the 2020 season will be $702, the same as 2019. The total price of a box/club season ticket will be $851. Faculty and staff tickets remain $659.
The student ticket price of $34 per game is unchanged since 2013. The university has previously said that price will be maintained through the 2020 season.
While the total price of a season ticket is unchanged, individual games are priced according to a variable pricing plan.
The Michigan game will cost $220, up $22 from the most expensive game of the 2019 season, Penn State. Tickets to the game against Michigan in 2018 cost $195.
|Opponent
|Reserved
|Box/Club
|Faculty/Staff
|Student
|Bowling Green
|$70
|$95
|Buffalo
|$63
|$88
|Rutgers
|$80
|$105
|Iowa
|$150
|$175
|Nebraska
|$150
|$175
|Indiana
|$90
|$115
|Michigan
|$220
|$245
|Season Ticket
|$702
|$851
|$659
|$238